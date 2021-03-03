In Top War, there are quite a lot of things that you could consider 'farmable', and in certain situations, heroes might be considered one of these things. And since there are just so many heroes out there, it could be quite difficult to choose a handful and make them your number one priority.

Don't despair though, below we've compiled a Top War tier list of all the best heroes in the game so you can choose the best ones according to your needs. The heroes can provide specific buffs and their kit can be extremely good in certain situations, but if you really want some additional info about these heroes, I've got you covered.

Before we take a look at the TopWar tier list though, I'll start by mentioning that the rarity of the heroes (SSR, SR, and R) plays a very important role in the game. The higher a hero's rarity, the more troops can join them in battle (SSR heroes can take a lot more troops than R heroes). Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that all the top-tier heroes are SSR. If you want to get SSR heroes too, all you need to do is keep playing the game - even as a f2p player you are bound to get a few eventually!

All the heroes have a type - some of them are Air Force heroes, some are Army heroes, and others are Navy Heroes. In the tier list, you will find them all divided by their type, so it will be a lot easier for you to pick the best ones based on what they should specialize in.

