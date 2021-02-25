Rose Design & Education Services has released a peaceful word puzzler called Wordsmyth on iOS and Android.

It’s a casual word puzzle game where you have to create as many words as possible out of nine letters that are given to you each day. The game will tell you how many total words you can make and even disclose how many of each length there are.

If you’re thinking there can’t be that many possible words to make, trust me, you’d be wrong. I logged in this morning to try it out and was given a total of 179 words to make out of these nine letters. After an hour of playing I had only reached 80.

If you get stuck, there’s a hint system that fills in some blanks for you. It’s handy for the late-game moments when you feel like you’re really struggling to find new words out of the same nine letters you’ve been staring at all day.

You get 24 hours to make as many words as possible before a new set of letters become available, so it’s a handy game to come back to every day and keep your brain active.

This all set against the backdrop of peaceful scenery. You play the game against moving scenes which include birds flocking, trees swaying and the sun setting as you find these words. This turns into more of a meditative experience rather than a stressful one, providing you with a fresh new experience each day.

You can download Wordsmyth from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store now, where it is a paid title costing £2.99. There’s also some more information on the game found on the official website, including some insight into Wordsmyth’s development which is worth a read.