The Fifth Ark is an upcoming RPG from YOOZOO that's heading for iOS and Android next month. During our stream later today we're set to have a first look at some gameplay before the game arrives on mobile in summer 2021.

The Fifth Ark takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a sudden zombie outbreak has wiped out most of civilisation. Those that managed to survive the Day of Reckoning have gathered together to rebuild society whilst working to eliminate the zombie hordes.

You will play as a commander who is in charge of an elite hero group that is collectively known as The Ark. Together you will look to claim the last remaining cities from the undead and humans that have turned rogue whilst also hunting for clues that explain how the calamity occurred in the first place.

There will be a wide variety of different heroes to recruit into your cause. They will range from elite government agents to battle-hardened veterans. Once you've assembled your perfect squad you can join other Alliances to push back the undead or tackle the zombies solo.

Aside from getting a squad together, you will also need to craft new gear to make mowing down zombies a much easier task. This will include adjusting weapons for additional firepower and items of clothing to increase your character's defences.

The game is set to launch globally next month and will be available in various languages. These will include English, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, Turkish, Polish, Italian and Chinese.

The Fifth Ark will be releasing on the App Store and Google Play sometime this summer. We'll be sure to update on exactly when, as always. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.