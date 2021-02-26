Hairy Heart Games has released a new teaser video for its upcoming casual mobile racer, RallyAllyAlly, which will hit the finish line on iOS and Android at some point.

RallyAllyAlly is a casual mobile racer with a unique twist. At the start of each round, one player drives around a world literally building a track for other people to race on. Meanwhile, the other players are adapting to this living racecourse whilst battling for first position.

The idea is fresh because it promotes creativity to build elaborate and interesting tracks, while also becoming a serious competitive racing game to pour many hours into. Check out the new teaser here to see some of its wacky antics.

The Big Indie Pitch named RallyAllyAlly as the number one title of the event last November, narrowly beating titles such as Dashero: Sword & Magic, Studio Killers 404 Style Battle, and Atomic Invaders from Below.

Sophia from The Big Indie Pitch wrote: “As such, in this last-man-standing racing game, slow and fast players are constantly eliminated until only the smartest and those with the quickest reflexes are left racing. To say it's a new twist on the racing genre is an understatement, and as such it's a game that had everyone at The Big Indie Pitch very excited for.”

Finally implementing customisation options in Rallyallyally. pic.twitter.com/2nuTKrIsKk — Joe Bain (@oh_cripes) January 26, 2021