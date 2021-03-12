Often, you might find yourself without a wifi connection or wanting to save on some of your mobile data. That doesn’t mean you have to skip out on games, however, as there are many options for your iPhone or tablet that will allow you to play, without any sort of connection. The ability to play offline is actually more common in games than you might expect.
If you’ve got a choppy signal but still want something to keep you entertained, are looking for some games to play on the underground, or just want to save a little bit of money at the end of the month, we have collected a handful of offline games that are fun to play! Though, just as a warning, you will need some sort of connection to initially download these games, but you won’t need to be connected to enjoy them.
Downwell is a challenging game to play but a very simple one to learn. In this game, you are falling down a well, hitting platforms as you go. You can find power-ups, gun down enemies, and continue to keep your character safe while keeping an eye out for anything that helps you. You need to land to replenish your ammo and can only shoot below you, hovering in the air for an extra second if needed!
Playing as a little black ball of goo, you are trying to survive in BADLAND 2, a platforming puzzle game that has you navigating through a world full of hazards and traps, hoping to avoid them and make it through. You can find objects in the world that make you bigger, create more of you, shrink you down and more, in hopes of helping you in your goal to survive.
A beautiful racing game, Asphalt 9 Legends is also full of challenges. In this game, you are able to race your car through various mission sets, looking to make sure that you can control the car well. There are a bunch of different driving techniques that you will need to master to keep yourself ahead of your opponents.
If you are looking for a fun and wacky platformer, Run Sausage Run is a great choice. You play as a cartoon sausage, looking to run around and avoid a bunch of different dangers - looking to avoid getting cooked, cut, splatted and otherwise killed. You can run forward or duck down and run slower, but avoiding obstacles is your main goal so make good decisions as you flee!
Star Wars: KOTOR II takes you into the world of Star Wars, where you are able to become a Republic soldier, pick your class, create an army, and start commanding them! It’s a round-based game, so you will need to choose a target and then your character will take charge and make their way through the gameplay, guided by the decisions you make.