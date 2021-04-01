Updated: Original list by Cristina Mesesan, Updates by Jupiter Hadley. Latest Update: April 1st 2021.

Who doesn't love a good battle royale? And when I say battle royale, I don't mean just any game - Garena Free Fire is one such game that falls under this category, and it's been massively popular ever since its release. A big part of the appeal this game is thanks to the Free Fire redeem codes that are released quite regularly, rewarding players with premium cosmetics, weapons, and many other rewards.

So if you're looking to get some of these premium loot items for free, you better redeem these codes quickly because they're only available for a limited time!

Before we check out the codes though, it's important to know how to redeem them. If you just started out, chances are you're not familiar with the method, so I'll quickly explain.

First, you need to open the official Free Fire redemption center website. There you'll have to log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account. Make sure that the account is linked to your in-game profile, because Guest accounts cannot redeem the codes.

Secondly, you'll have to enter the 12-digit code. The codes must be written in capitals, just like you will see them written below. If you don't type them in caps you might not be able to redeem them, or it might say that the code is invalid. Click the confirm button, and then OK once you've claimed the code.

Finally, open your in-game mailbox. All the rewards will be sent there, and they should arrive shortly after you've claimed them on the website. Currency items will not be sent to your mailbox, but instead will automatically appear in your account, which is worth remembering.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

X90B 1SD6 WSFW

Y7PS 1HR6 23H4

G8WQ QVLM JSBN

QUZ5 MJPP Y92E

LL7V DMX3 63YK

6U34 B46M 1NRN

E7SK E1R6 31H1

D4G1 D33S D5D4

Z1KS 1ET6 43S1

Y76S 1LR6 56L1

Y7KS 1ER6 23H1

G4D1 126E 4D5S

T4W4 1S62 W564

Free Fire Redeem Codes Indian Region

FFIC34N6LLLL



FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFICYZJZM4BZ

FFIC65E269TQ

FFICRF854MZT

These are the codes currently available in the game:

As I mentioned, keep in mind that the following codes have an expiration date! Also, some of the codes might be region-locked, so you might not be able to claim all of them. Feel free to comment down below if you have additional Free Fire codes that you'd like to share with other players!

