Updated: July 27 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Draven guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Draven guide below:

If you enjoy playing the Marksman role, then you definitely want to check out Draven, The Glorious Executioner. He is one of the most interesting and unique champions in the Rift. When you play this champion, you basically take the game one step further - you're not playing League of Legends: Wild Rift anymore, but instead you're playing League of Draven: Wild Rift.

His axe mechanic can be challenging at start and maybe a little bit hard to get the hang of, but once you do, you will be rewarded with a very fun champion to play. Also, he's the kind of champion that you either love or hate, because of his unique mechanics. But anyway, let's dive right into his kit.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Draven skills

League of Draven (Passive)

Draven gains his fans' Adoration when he catches a Spinning Axe or kills a minion, monster, or tower. Killing enemy champions grants Draven bonus gold based on how much Adoration he has.

Spinning Axe (Skill 1)

Draven's next attack will deal bonus physical damage. This axe will ricochet off the target high up into the air. If Draven catches it, he automatically readies another Spinning Axe. Draven can have two Spinning Axes at once.

Blood Rush (Skill 2)

Draven gains increased Movement Speed and Attack Speed. The Movement Speed bonus decreases rapidly over its duration. Catching a Spinning Axe will refresh the cooldown of Blood Rush.

Stand Aside (Skill 3)

Draven throws his axes, dealing physical damage to targets hit and knocking them aside. Targets hit are slowed.

Whirling Death (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Draven hurls two massive axes to deal physical damage to each unit struck. Whirling Death slowly reverses direction and returns to Draven after striking an enemy champion. Draven may also activate this ability while the axes are in flight to cause it to return early. Deals less damage for each unit hit and resets when the axes reverse direction.

How to combo as Draven:

- Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Flash

Welcome to the League of Draven! There's a reason why he says that. He has his own unique playstyle, and in order to be effective as a Draven player, you need to follow it. Even though he has no specific combos, there is one small-ish combo (if you could call it that) which you can do:

Once you send your ultimate, it will return to you after a while. If you want to catch some enemies by surprise, quickly reposition yourself by using flash. Most opponents don't expect this. Also, it's quite difficult to pull of since you need to know the exact position of your enemies.

Other Draven tips:

- Use the practice tool and spend some time just focusing on catching your axes.He can hold multiple axes but start with just one and progress once you feel comfortable to do so. It is very important to learn how his mechanics work, so you can reset your Skill 1 and 2. That's where all of Draven's damage comes from.

- Auto-attacking and moving into a direction is what determines where the axe will land.

- Once you are level 5 and you have learned your Skill 4 (Ultimate), look around the map. Maybe you can surprise an enemy with your global Ultimate.

- Use your Skill 3 to displace enemies that you are trying to catch or escape from.

- During teamfights it's ok to lose an axe if catching it puts you in danger.

In what order to level up the skills?

On Draven, you want to max out your Skill 1 first, then Skill 2, and finally your Skill 3.

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2 / Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 3 / Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly on Skill 3. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Draven - The best runes

: Restores 80-360 Health and grants 30% bonus Movement Speed for 1 second to you and the most wounded nearby ally champion. Healing is halved for champions recently affected by Heal

If you want to, you could replace Manaflow Band with Pack Hunter.

Wild Rift Draven - The best items

Item-wise, you will purchase items depending on the situation. Instead of Mortal Reminder you could go for Statikk Shiv.

Boots

Gluttonous Quicksilver is the best one for Draven, in most situations (dispels crowd control).

Gluttonous Stasis is the alternative, in case the enemy team has a Zed or other champions that can 100-to-0 Draven.

If you would like to examine if the Darius is currently in meta, check out our Wild Rift Tier List!

