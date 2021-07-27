Updated: July 27, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Darius guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Darius guide below:

Even if you are a new player to Wild Rift, there's a good chance that you've seen highlights of a champion running around the Rift and dunking on everyone. Well, that's Darius, The Hand of Noxus. A Baron Laner Fighter with the potential to solo carry a game.

A king of the top lane, Darius is a powerful and extremely versatile fighter, who, in the hands of a knowledgeable player, has the ability to get pentakills galore! No, I am not kidding, I am just stating facts. With his kit massively boosted he basically gets an ultimate reset every kill (more or less).

League of Legends: Wild Rift Darius skills

Hemorrhage (Passive)

Attacking causes enemies to bleed, and can stack up to 5 times. Upon reaching 5 stacks, Darius' attacks apply the full stacks.

Decimate (Skill 1)

Darius swings his axe, dealing damage to enemies around him, healing himself, and applying Hemorrhage.

Crippling Strike (Skill 2)

Darius empowers his next basic attack and slows the enemy.

Apprehend (Skill 3)

Passively gains armor penetration, and if used as an active skill, pulls the enemies in front of him and slows them.

Noxian Guillotine (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Darius leaps to execute a champion, dealing true damage and additional damage based on the stacks of Hemorrhage an enemy has. Killing an opponent with Noxian Guillotine resets its cooldown completely.

How to combo as Darius:

- Auto Attack -> Skill 2 -> Auto Attack

The ideal way to start your combo is as follows:

That way you will be able to apply 2 stacks of Hemorrhage. If your opponent tries to dash away, use your Skill 3 to pull them close, then follow with another auto-attack.

But because not all of your opponents will be in your Auto Attack range, sometimes you will have to start your skill rotation like this :

- Skill 3 -> Auto Attack -> Skill 2 -> Auto Attack -> Skill 1 -> Auto Attack

What you want to do basically is put 5 stacks of Hemorrhage to your opponent and gain Noxian Might in the most efficient way.

If you want to take the enemy by surprise, you will use the previous combo, but preceded by Flash:

- Flash -> Skill 3 -> Auto Attack -> Skill 2 -> Auto Attack -> Skill 1 -> Auto Attack

Just make sure you remember the following:

- Once you kill someone with Hemorrhage, you will apply full stacks on the targets

- If (and only if!) you kill someone with the ultimate, its cooldown will be reset.

In what order to level up the skills?

For Darius, you want to add 2 points in Skill 3 first, because it will reduce its cooldown and give you penetration, but afterward, you want to move on to max out Skill 1. Then, continue leveling Skill 3, then Skill 2.

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 3

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Darius - The best runes

Wild Rift Darius - The best items

: Gain a large boost of Movement Speed that decays to 25% bonus Movement Speed for 6 seconds.

If you are very confident in your Darius skills, you could skip Black Cleaver altogether and go for Trinity Force. Also, if you're ahead, you could try going for Guardian Angel instead of Spirit Visage.

Boots

When it comes to boots, it's really important that you pay attention to the matchup. If the enemy has a lot of physical damage, then you want Ninja Tabis. If the opponent has a lot of crowd control, you want Mercury Threads. Otherwise, Boots of Swiftness can be a good choice since they make Darius more mobile.

Glory is a great choice if you want to chase down opponents because it gives you a boost of movement speed.

Quicksilver is the usual choice since it helps you dispel any kind of crowd-control.

If you would like to examine if the Darius is currently in meta, check out our Wild Rift Tier List!

Want more? Check out our 93 other League of Legends: Wild Rift tips, guides and walkthroughs!