Indie developer Thomas Young is set to release a sequel to one of my favourite games this year, Dadish soon. Dadish 2 is available to pre-register for both iOS and Android now ahead of its expected launch date of January 18th.

The titular Dadish is both a father and a radish, hence his name. The second game in the platformer series kicks off following a 'Bring your kids to work day' event that promptly goes wrong and everyone's favourite radish Dad will have to set off in search of his children once again.

There will be fifty different levels to jump your way through this time around where our hero will have to wade through swamps, ride rockets, climb gigantic trees and even take a trip into outer space. It's Dadish but bigger and, hopefully, better than ever by the sounds of it then.

Once again he'll face off against a plethora of fast food-inspired enemies including five new bosses, each of whom apparently have some personal problems to work through. It seems like the comedic tone from the first game is still intact then, complete with Dadish's rude and sassy babies.

Dadish 2 is also set to launch with controller support, which is great news for those who can't stand to play platform games using touch screen controls. You can check out a brief teaser trailer for the game in the embedded video above.

Dadish 2 is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on January 18th. It will be a free game that's supported by ads. Whilst you're waiting you could also try the original, which is available for free on both iOS and Android.