Stardew Valley’s long-awaited 1.5 update still has an unconfirmed release date for mobile and Switch platforms, but its developer Eric Barone (also known as ConcernedApe) has revealed some details about the upcoming update on their Twitter account.

The 1.5 update introduces a new farm type, Beach, which allows you to build the homestead of your dreams on a sandy paradise complete with palm trees and a river running across it.

Barone also shared a screenshot of the new creation menu that appears when you begin a new game, which now includes additional options to customise your experience in Pelican Town. Here, you can now adjust certain structures of the game such as being able to remix Community Center bundles and Mine Rewards, as well as having the choice of whether you want monsters to spawn on the farm or not.

There’s also an option for “Guarantee Year 1 Completable”, which means you’ll be able to gather all the items you need to complete the Community Center bundles without having to wait for the second year to obtain missing items.A Twitter user asked if the update will drop this year, to which Barone replied “for PC, yes very likely. For Console, early next year” This doesn’t necessarily mean mobile versions will get the content at the same time as console, but it should still mean the update will possibly release for iOS and Android sometime in 2021.

For now though, you can catch up on Stardew Valley by downloading it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a premium title which costs $3.99 on mobile. It’s also available as part of Google Play Pass.

