Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac, the popular RPG from YOOZOO games, is the latest game to unveil their Christmas celebrations. This will see the addition of a new character, outfits, cosmetics and of course, some festive in-game events.

The new character being introduced is Surplice Shion, the former Grand Pope and Gold Saint of Aries. They will arrive on December 23rd, though they will be available to use in Sacred Duel mode for a limited trial in prior to that date.

Beyond that, players will also be able to complete Swim Club Horror Story, which sees the Swim Club of the Sanctuary Training Academy taking a trip to the seaside for the Holidays. However, they opt to stay in an old castle for the night where mysterious events start to occur.

This will see players competing in a PvE mode called Swim Club Horror Story where they'll attempt to escape from the castle and net themselves a bevvy of unique rewards. During this event mode, each time the player moves they will trigger a random event that allows them to choose a set of skill cards to add to their own deck.

Elsewhere, The PvP Melee mode has returned to the game with a Christmas makeover whilst the UI has also been given the festive treatment as well. They will also find new outfits and items to collect throughout the event too such as Fruits of Strife, Poseidon's Scale and a bunch more.

Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.