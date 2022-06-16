YOOZOO Games is giving away in-game goodies across the studios' titles during 616 Youth Festival

YOOZOO Games has announced its 616 Youth Festival titled "Breath of the East", letting players experience special goodies across the studio's roster of titles during the annual event this June 16th. Now on its sixth year, the festival will cover Infinity Kingdom, Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac, Sengoku Legend: Uprising, Metal Revolution, League of Angels: Chaos, Dynasty Origins: Pioneer and more.

The 2022 Youth Festival aims to bring Chinese culture to global players, with tons of exciting activities and content for everyone to enjoy. In particular, Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac players can score gems and diamonds by completing the booster, while fans of League of Angels: Chaos will be rewarded with treasure maps, in-game gifts and diamonds when they accomplish certain tasks.

Meanwhile, fans of Infinity Kingdom can score gems, chests and other in-game goodies by taking part in platform events. And finally, Dynasty Origins: Pioneer players simply have to participate in the events within the game to nab Red Envelope, 2888 gold and more.

If you're keen on joining in on all the festivities, you can visit the event website for more info on all of the studio's games. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latets developments. Meanwhile, if you want to give one of the games a go, Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

