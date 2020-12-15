Next up I'm going to give you a complete guide for Janna, who is a champion that helped me climb in rank quite a bit. The Storm's Fury is an exceptional support champion and is ideal for both complete beginners and experienced players alike. Janna can do well in most matchups because she's extremely mobile (has one of the highest movement speeds in-game, if not the highest) and easy to understand and play.

All you need to know in order to play this support champion is how to target your shield and crowd control the enemies because that's pretty much what her kit is all about. Janna is the best pick against teams that have a lot of engage champions because with her ultimate and Skill 1 you can knock people up, and even throw them away from your team.

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Janna guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. This is what you will find in the Janna guide below:

- Janna's skills

- Skill combos

- Skill level-up order

- Summoner spells

- Runes

- Items

League of Legends: Wild Rift Janna's skills:

Tailwind (Passive)

Janna passively gains bonus Movement Speed, and nearby allied champions gain this bonus when moving toward her.

Howling Gale (Skill 1)

By creating a localized change in pressure and temperature, Janna is able to create a small storm that grows in size with time. She can activate the spell again to release the storm. On release, this storm will fly towards the direction it was cast in, dealing damage and knocking away any enemies in its path.

Zephyr (Skill 2)

Janna summons an air elemental that passively increases her Movement Speed. She may also activate this ability to deal damage and slow an enemy's Movement Speed. The passive is lost while this ability is on cooldown.

Eye of the Storm (Skill 3)

Janna conjures a defensive gale that shields an ally champion or turret from incoming damage and increases their Attack Damage.

Monsoon (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Janna surrounds herself in a magical storm, throwing enemies back. After the storm has settled, soothing winds heal nearby allies while the ability is active.

How to combo as Janna:

Janna has no particularly difficult combos because she is not a burst champion whose skills you need to use in a rapid success for guaranteed success. Instead, she has one major combo that can really leave your enemies speechless.

Depending on the situation, Janna could pull a crazy Ultimate combo that most enemies will not expect. Basically, if you use Flash -> Skill 4 (Monsoon) behind the enemies, you will knock them towards your team or under your tower. That is not always easy to pull off, and it requires very good coordination.

That would be the best "combo" you can cast on her, and also the most impactful. The others are pretty simple, and I wouldn't call them "combos". Either way, let me give you a couple of hints about them:

- You can use your Skill 1 in the direction you want to run, let it charge, and when the enemy will chase after you, you can release it.

- During the laning phase, you can poke with Skill 2, then quickly cast an auto-attack, because the enemy will be slowed down.

- When trading attacks (you or your ally) with an enemy, make sure you use Skill 3 because it adds additional damage, and mitigates some of the incoming damage.

- You can try to steal objectives with your charged Skill 1, or use it for vision if you're using Aery as a rune (Aery will cast if your skills hit an enemy). You can do that to check if the enemy is doing Drake or Baron.

In what order to level up the skills?

In most situations, you want Janna to start with Skill 3 or Skill 2. If the enemy has no real damage skills at level 1, you can start with Skill 2. Otherwise, start with Skil 3 to mitigate a lot of the incoming damage.

Level 1: Skill 3

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 1

Level 4: Skill 3

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 3

Level 7: Skill 3

Keep leveling Skill 3 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly Skill 1. Add a point to Skill 4 (ultimate) whenever it's available.

The best summoner spells for Janna:

IgniteIgnites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

or

Exhaust: Exhausts target enemy champion, reducing their movement speed by 20% and their damage dealt by 40% for 2.5 seconds.

The best runes for Janna:

The best items for Janna:

Boots:

The main difference in the Janna build would be the boots. You can choose between two types of main boots, depending on how you want to play. If you want to roam a lot, then you want to go for Boots of Swiftness. If you want to stick to a lane mainly and not roam that much, then Ionian Boots of Lucidity are for you. I'd recommend Boots of Swiftness 90% of the time because Janna can outrun every single champion in-game with them and her Passive.

Swift Redemption is the best choice if you want to focus on teamplay and team healing. You can target it in a big radius around your character, even after your champion has died, and it will heal all allies within range.

Swift Shadows are an alternative, but I believe that Redemption will be more useful for the entire team since Janna has a Slow on her Skill 2 by default.