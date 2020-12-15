Avid Games' award-winning educational game CUE has released an update today that introduces a host of festive-themed cards. This looks to celebrate holiday traditions across the globe such as The Catalonian Poo Log and La Noche de Los Rabános (The Night of Radishes) among many others.

It'll be a great way for children and even adults to learn about the different ways other countries celebrate the festive season in unique and interesting ways. For example, in Norway Christmas Eve is believed to bring spirits and witches, so Norwegians will hide their brooms so they don't get stolen.

Discussing the update, Paul Mayze, Managing Director, Avid Games, said: “In the UK, we think of things like mulled wine, mince pies, turkey and presents around Christmas time - which is bizarre enough when you stop to think about it - but across the globe, many countries follow festive customs that are even stranger.”

He added: “Our latest Festive Traditions card pack features over a dozen wonderful Christmas-related curiosities, designed to remind us how utterly fascinating the world is - but they also play a role in the game, with each card having unique abilities to give you the edge during battle.”

If you're unfamiliar with CUE Cards, it's a card-collecting and battling game that also aims to educate as you play. Since it's a card battler, you'll often find yourself pitting some bizarre combinations against one another such as a Velociraptor facing off against String Theory.

CUE Cards is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.