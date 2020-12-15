Following the initial announcement last week, Cristiano Ronaldo's Garena Free Fire character Chrono has been unveiled in-game. As part of the unveiling, the whole world of Free Fire was transformed into a futuristic slum universe which Chrono will look to prevent from spiralling into further disarray.

Upon opening the battle royale title, players will immediately be given the details of Operation Chrono and there will be a series of daily tasks for Chrono Mission to complete to net various unlockables. On spawn island, there will be a portal that will allow players to travel between the slum universe and classic Free Fire.

Chrono himself is set to arrive in the game on December 19th. He will be able to create a force field that blocks damage from enemies and still be able to fire back himself. On top of that, Chronos and his allies will have increased movement speed when standing inside the force field after the skill has been activated.

There will also be a variety of fashion items added to the game that have been inspired by Operation Chrono which will include S Class costumes, the AUG gun and a katana. If you're not that interested in cosmetics there will be two new game modes for all players to participate in as well.

The first is Cosmic Racer and will see 15 teams of 2 players competing to be the last racer team alive. This mode can be played either solo or with a friend, with one taking on the driving role whilst the other takes control of the weapons.

The second mode is called The Chosen One which sees 2 teams of 4 battling against each other with points awarded for each opponent eliminated. The team that reaches 40 points first will emerge victorious. Throughout the match, two players will be chosen at random for a head-to-head duel with the winner earning Bonus Time, which nets their team double points for each elimination for 30 seconds.

Garena Free Fire is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.