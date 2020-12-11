It's the morning after The Games Awards 2020. James is well-rested having ignored the entire thing, while Matthew is running on fumes after a late night infusion of 5 hours pure, uncut hype.

There's a Just Cause mobile game on the horizon, new characters in Smash Bros. and Fortnite, and of course the results of the Mobile Game of the Year. New releases include the open beta of League of Legends: Wild Rift, Steamworld Quest, and a wee chat about XCOM 2 Collection.

Download episode 535:

(right click to save-as, left click to play)



