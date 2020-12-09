The open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift has now launched in new regions on iOS and Android devices.

The next phase of the game’s soft launch sees the mobile version of Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends launching in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia and Turkey. The game was previously made available first in Asia, with players from South Korea, Japan, Philippines. Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand already being able to play earlier this year, and Oceania, Taiwan and Vietnam being made available earlier this week.

Watch the trailer below to see more of League of Legends: Wild Rift and get a sense of what to expect from the mobile MOBA.

Riot is also focused on ensuring the game will be available for everyone as soon as it can, but with this being a huge release it makes sense why it would want to stagger the release for each region. The open beta for American players is expected to launch some time in 2021, but we don’t have a firm release date for it yet.

There’s also a livestream taking place about an hour from now (2:00am PT), which has viewers battling one of League’s toughest monsters, Baron Nashor, through the live chat on YouTube. Typing the numbers 1, 2, 3 or 4 allows viewers to cast various abilities and defeat the villain. All Open Beta participants will receive a unique emote and icon to commemorate this event, while the first 25,000 viewers on the livestream will have their names added to the end credits sequence as Baron Slayers.

If you’re located in a region which is able to play the game, you can download League of Legends: Wild Rift from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.