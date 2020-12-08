League of Legends: Wild Rift is set to hit open beta in Vietnam, Oceania, Taiwan, Europe, Turkey, Russia and CIS, Middle East and North Africa soon. So, to celebrate, Riot is hosting an unusual live stream event on December 10th at 02:00 AM PT called the Battle of Baron.

It will see players doing battle against one of League's toughest neutral monsters, Baron Nashor, through YouTube live chat. Typing the numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 will allow players to cast various abilities such as Smite to damage the purple beastie.

Those taking part will have to work together to some extent, however. The live stream will use a voting system to determine which attack gets used and the Baron will apparently respond dynamically to them. Essentially then, it sounds like it'll be a far less chaotic version of Twitch plays Pokemon.

During different times throughout the event, certain attacks will dish out more damage so players will need to try and work together to bring down the Baron. In addition to having access to four abilities, champions from the game will also appear on occasion. When they show up, players will have the chance to summon them to the fight by typing 5 in the chat.

To commemorate the event, all Open Beta participants will receive a unique emote and icon in 2021. Meanwhile, the first 25,000 players who jump into the live stream and smite Baron will have their names added to the end credits sequence as Baron Slayers

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available now over on the App Store and Google Play in certain regions, with availability set to roll out to other places in the coming days. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.