Garena Free Fire loves a collaboration. They've previously teamed up with a variety of musicians and even the excellent TV series Money Heist (La casa de Papel). Today they've announced a new team-up, this time with professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now a global brand ambassador for the game as Garena look to expand the game's reach across the globe.

Garena Free Fire will introduce an entire in-game futuristic slum universe based around the Juventus forward whose likeness will be given to a character called Chronos. More details are set to be announced in the build-up to an event called Operation Chrono in a special microsite that will go live on December 10th. From here we can expect to learn about the character's abilities alongside what the event itself will involve.

They've released a brief teaser for the upcoming event, which you can see in the embedded video below. It shows the former Real Madrid star's growing frustration at repeated deaths in the game before he decides to call Garena themselves and tells them to initiate Operation Chrono.

Discussing the collaboration, Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena said: “This is a really significant partnership for Free Fire. Cristiano Ronaldo is a role model for many of us, and being able to collaborate with him and present him to hundreds of millions of people around the world is truly exciting.”

They added: “Our partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo offers even more ways for our communities all over the world to enjoy Free Fire.”

Garena Free Fire is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.