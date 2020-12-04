NBA 2K20 is the premium version of the longtime basketball series for iOS and Android. You have access to all of the teams and rosters that NBA had during the 2019-20 season. However, there on occasion can be some confusion between the premium and free mobile games.

As you probably know, aside from this version (NBA 2K20), there is a free game called NBA 2K Mobile Basketball which has become a highly popular sports title on mobile. Certainly, it being free might have a lot to do with that, as that's one of mobile gaming's great perks. Games are either free or are really affordable.

But with the popularity of the free game, the premium game sometimes flies under the radar. Not to mention that there seem to be no plans for NBA 2K21 to release on iOS or Android. So that makes 2K20 the best premium option right now, and here, we'll tell you a few differences between NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K Mobile Basketball.