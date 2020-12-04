One Relies More on Team Building
In NBA 2K Mobile, the main way to play the game is by creating a fantasy team through the unlocking of digital trading cards. This is essentially a mobile version of the franchise's highly popular MyTEAM mode which has frankly taken on a life of its own.
Meanwhile, NBA 2K20 on mobile focuses more on playing with the current rosters (well, at least from 2019-20) and teams in quick game and season modes. So you might like NBA 2K20 a bit more if you want to exclusively play with your favorite teams. Or, if you're a fan of MyTEAM, you may appreciate NBA 2K Mobile a bit more.
NBA 2K20 Has MyCAREER
Another immensely popular mode, MyCAREER has been a staple in NBA 2K since NBA 2K13 is present in the mobile version of NBA 2K20. You can create your MyPLAYER and put him to the test in the MyCAREER mode where you try to get drafted.
When you start your career, you'll be able to choose your player's position and archetype. If you want to be a stretch four, then you can do that, or if you want to be a slashing point guard, then you can do this as well for example.
In NBA 2K Mobile, there is no MyCAREER. However, you can create a MyPLAYER that you can use for an online-based mode called "Crews". In that mode, you team up with friends and play games on the blacktop against other Crews from around the world.
Franchise Mode is Present in Both Games (sort of)
If you're someone who enjoys modes like MyGM, MyLEAGUE, or any franchise mode in sports games, then NBA 2K20 does have a mode like this. It's called "The Association" for you to enjoy and in this mode, you can set how many games you want to play in a season and how many minutes among other settings to start.
You will also have the ability to draft players and build your roster into a contender. You make all of the decisions both on and off the court essentially. As for NBA 2K Mobile, there isn't a franchise mode per se, but the entirety of the game feels that way, with you building your team via card packs.
With that said, it's not the full-blown franchise experience, but it's a fun way to manage a team. And if you're a fan of MyTEAM like we asked before, then you could see the parallels between that mode and a franchise mode.
I also wanted to briefly touch on online play. NBA 2K20 offers the Run The Streets mode which we referenced earlier. You start off playing offline games but you can take your team and play against others online in street basketball games.
NBA 2K Mobile has a Head-To-Head mode where you can pit your MyTEAM against another. Also, there is the aforementioned Crews mode where you can team up with friends or fellow players to form a three-player team. From there, you play 3-on-3 games on the blacktop versus others online.
