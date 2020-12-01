A new Elite Pass has arrived in the popular battle royale title Garena Free Fire. It's called the Endless Oblivion Elite Pass and, as with all with these passes it has a theme, which is various spirits and portals, so you can expect things to get a little spooky.

It'll transport players to a new and mysterious world where the aforementioned spirits and portals are an every day, albeit unwanted, occurrence. Here it's up to a specialist group of warriors, known as spirit defenders, to battle against these threats.

During the Endless Oblivion Elite Pass, two of these spirit defenders called Ray and Abby receive a message from their dispatcher on their day off. They're informed that a portal has opened during a high school soccer match, possessing a bunch of students and fellow spirit defenders, Lou and Loretta. As you've guessed, it'll be up to Ray and Abby to sort the mess out.

If you're not interested in the lore spiel, the rewards up for grabs through the Elite Pass will include Endless White/Black Bundles and Endless Oblivion themed skins for the M249, backpack, Skyboard, and Lootbox.

The Endless White and Black Bundles represent the outfits worn by both Ray and Abby, which you'll be able to get. Beyond that, other rewards will include the M249-Endless Oblivion skin, the Endless Oblivion Backpack skin, the Endless Oblivion Surfboard skin, and the Endless Oblivion Loot Box skin.

Garena Free Fire is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.