Garena Free Fire's Continental Series (FFCS) is currently underway and soon players will be rewarded for supporting their favourite teams and for generally watching the tournament. The rewards on offer will include an FFCS-branded pin, hoverboard, parachute + lightning utopia, The Apprentice bundle and host of others.

In-game you will find a special interface where you'll be able to vote for your favourite team that's competing in the FFCS. If you successfully predict the winner of the tournament you'll net yourself a 2020 FFCS pin. The tournament can also be watched within the Free Fire app and you'll receive rewards based on how much time you spend watching it.

Peak day for FFCS will start on November 28th where you'll be able to grab yourself an exclusive 2020 Hoverboard simply for logging into the game. It will also see the return of several fan-favourite game modes such as Rampage 2.0, Gun King and Kill Secured.

There will also be a few other events sprinkled throughout the rest of November to keep an eye on as well. On November 20th there will be a map drop and an accompanying FFCS challenge whilst on November 23rd, a cumulative login event will commence. Meanwhile, the 24th will host a Booyah Day web event and the 30th a Loot Box drop.

Taking part in all of these activities will mean you could earn yourself a host of different rewards. These may include the Booyah Backpack, the Booyah Skyboard, the FFCS The Apprentice Bundle, the FFCS The Disciple and The Apprentice Backpacks among others.

Garena Free Fire is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.