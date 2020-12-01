Indie developer Jean-Sebastien Royer has released Delta0, a puzzle game that’s meant to stimulate your brain, on iOS and Android devices.

It’s a logic puzzle game where you have a 3x3 grid of numbers and have to move tiles based on the mathematical sums that appear in the corners of the screen. It’s a combination of concentration and patience to help you complete them, and also includes a tutorial panel for those who are struggling to grasp it. It might be hard to explain without seeing or playing it for yourself, but here’s a trailer to show you what it looks like in motion.

“This game was a super partial side project that I began in 2015, but it's been on my bucket list ever since,” says Royer on the game’s store page. “Delta0 could be scary for people who suffer from Numerophobia or Arithmophobia (fear of numbers), but the mechanics are pretty easy to understand after a few tries.”

There are eight game modes you can choose to play in Delta0, as well as three static difficulty levels, so there are many different ways to customise your experience. If something is too easy, or too difficult, you can simply swap over to a new configuration.

Each difficulty mode has 500 levels each, adding to a total of 1500 levels overall to play, but there are also daily rounds and other bonus stages to try and add to your top scores on the leaderboards. You can also use the game’s ciphering message system to send encrypted messages to your friends and have them solve more puzzles.

You can download Delta0 from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.