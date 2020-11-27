Transport City: Truck Tycoon is a city-building game of sorts but it has its own unique spin on things. In many city builders, you use construction to create different businesses, like in a game such as Big City Stories and many other games like it. Here, construction isn't the focus necessarily.

With this game, the main thing is that you'll be using trucks to help make the magic happen. The goals are still pretty much the same, as you want to create a nice, bustling town. However, the trucks that you use are paramount to your town's success.

It's really an interesting take on the genre overall. Trucks will be used to grab different supplies needed to make things work. We'll tell you a few little tips to help you out as you begin your journey of building your city and using trucks to your advantage.