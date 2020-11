Normal service is resumed, with James and Matt back after weeks of digital conferences, online streaming initiatives, and other things that don't involve playing games.

Happily there's plenty of news to catch up on, including a new Tomb Raider game, the final chapter in the Apple vs Epic saga, and the sequel to Fruit Ninja that everyone has been waiting for. Right? RIGHT?!

Download episode 533:

(right click to save-as, left click to play)