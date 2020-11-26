Tsouchlos Brothers has released Flight Simulator 2D, a complex aviation game where the flight controls and graphics are specifically designed for smartphones and tablets.

It’s the first game of its kind to include all the important aspects of mainstream 3D flight simulators you can play on PC, including true aerodynamics, a dynamic weather system, wind/gust, a day and night cycle and system failures, while also combining it with common 2D elements like beautiful hand-drawn maps, custom textures and complex mechanics.

There are three flight modes included to offer a wide variety of challenges. Free flight is a sandbox experience, which lets you decide on your own objectives and enjoy flying around in your plane while exploring the world.

Air Transport then enables passengers to be included on the flight, and you’re tasked with transporting them to their destination. Here, there is considerably more weight on your aircraft meaning manoeuvring is much more difficult, and you’ll need to be extra careful to fly steady as you consider the wellbeing of the passengers and cargo onboard.

Finally, there’s the Landing Challenge which has you performing perfect landings at an airfield. You’re scored at the end of the flight based on the quality of your landing, and it takes many flight metrics into account of how well you’ve done. With all of these different modes, you’re sure to find something that best suits your playstyle.

Flight Simulator 2D is easy to learn, but hard to master. If you want to try it out for yourself, you can download it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play game containing adverts and in-app purchases.