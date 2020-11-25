Arachnowopunk’s developer, Elsif Games, has made the decision to make the game free on Google Play for Android. The decision is accompanied by an update that includes some quality of life changes.

Arachnowopunk is an auto-runner where you play as a spider trying to escape the dark confines of a suburban house. As you’re a spider, you’re able to travel on all sides of whatever surface you come into contact with, and you’ll need to dodge deadly machinery and looming spikes as you carefully time your inputs to dodge these obstacles and make your way through.

The latest update to Arachnowopunk comes with some new features, most of them quality of life changes to help ease new players into the game. The patch includes some user interface changes, and a single cosmetic in-app purchase for unlockable hats and other accessories. The game originally launched earlier this year at a premium price of just £1, but now that it’s free more players will perhaps have a gander at it.

When Arachnowopunk launched in September, Catherine reviewed it by saying: “The whole game has made me rethink spiders in general, because what if they want us to leave them alone as much as we want them to leave? What if they’re not so bad, after all? What if it’s the stupid white balls and the annoying spikes and the really long jumps that are the real culprits here? And while we’re at it, what exactly is the meaning of life?”

If you want to get as pensive as Catherine did, you can now play Arachnowopunk by downloading it for free on Google Play for Android. It is a free to play title with in-app purchases.