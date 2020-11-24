Google Stadia has added another big blockbuster to its growing library of games to stream directly from the cloud.

The big Star Wars game from EA and Respawn is set to launch on the service later today after its original release on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 last year. It also released for all EA Play basic subscribers a couple of weeks ago, however mobile gamers who were disappointed it wasn’t available through Xbox Game Pass for Android can now rest easy knowing there’s now a way to play the action RPG on mobile via cloud streaming.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set some years between the Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope from the film series, where you play as Cal Kestis, a former Jedi who survived the Purge that occurred some years previously. Now lying low in forced exile, Cal discovers a way of potentially restoring the Jedi Order and bringing peace to the galaxy.

The game is an action RPG inspired a lot by the Dark Souls series of games, particularly regarding its looping world design, persistent enemy spawns, and tough difficulty. Its combat is very much “Sekiro with lightsabers”, which is the aspect I loved most about it when I played it on my PC last year. The game requires quick reactions, which might be problematic depending on your internet connection from playing it through Stadia, however there are some very generous difficulty options which can be adjusted at any time in case you’re having too much trouble with one of the bosses.

Is this enough reason for you to check out Google Stadia? You can try it out here and start playing some excellent console and PC games on your phones today.