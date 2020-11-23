The current Premier League season is well underway and with Tottenham Hotspur currently sitting atop the table following a 2-0 win over Manchester City you might find yourself inspired to try and lead an even bigger underdog to the title. Well, Football Manager 2021 Mobile is now available for iOS and Android, allowing to do just that.

Of course, maybe the Premier League doesn't interest you and you'd rather win trophies in another place. You'll be well catered for, in that case, with over 60 different leagues available from 24 countries. Three of those are new with the arrival of the Mexican, Argentinian and Canadian leagues – which is fully-licensed – all now available.

As is the case with this annual series, various improvements have been made over the previous instalment. The tactical side of the game has been overhauled with new tactical templates to select your playstyle alongside new player roles and set-piece options.

The Dynamics system has also been tweaked to provide you with more information about your squad and the chemistry between your players. They've also added a Club Captain feature that's designed to provide you with a more direct link to your team.

You will also be able to set up Feeder Clubs to give your youth players experience by ensuring they're getting match time and improving their skills. You'll be able to check up on them throughout the season as well to see if they're progressing at the rate you'd like.

Finally, you'll now have control over your team's pre-season preparations by taking part in friendlies, a feature that's been available in the PC version of the game for some time. This will allow you to test your team's abilities against tough opposition to highlight any potential weaknesses it may have.

Football Manager 2021 Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $8.99 with additional in-app purchase also available.