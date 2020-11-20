Subway Surfers is one of those games that you've definitely heard about, even if you're new to the mobile gaming scene. It's one of the most popular games on mobile and for good reason, featuring a nice blend of design, swagger, and smooth playability.

The game is an endless runner where you play as different young men and women called Subway Surfers. Your job is to just get as far as you possibly can in order to escape the cops. The cops are chasing you because they see you tagging train cars.

Once you hit start on your screen, you'll immediately be dropped into a game. As you run, you'll be jumping over and sliding under many different obstacles and trains. Bump into any of these objects and it's game over as you watch the cop and his K-9 take you away. Here are a few tips to take note of in this fun urban runner.