Following the recent release of A3: Still Alive, Netmarble has revealed that the game has since been downloaded over one million times across the App Store and Google Play. It has also been ranked as the number one RPG on both storefronts since launch too.

Netmarble has decided to celebrate reaching this milestone with a few commemorative activities in-game. First off, you'll be able to collect 1 Million Download Box tickets that can be redeemed during the A3: Still Alive Box Event. By using these tickets to flip from 36 individual Boxes you can receive a variety of prizes that include the likes of a Heroic Accessory Chest, Light of Heroic Accessory Level 100 Ancient Equipment Fragment and Ethers.

Beyond that, Netmarble has also started a 1 Million Downloads Thank You 7-Day Check-In Event. Here you'll simply have to log into the game for seven consecutive days. Doing so will earn you Gold, 1 Million Downloads box tickets, Hayren’s Essence, and an S-Star Rare Guaranteed Soulstar at the highest level.

Additionally, upon starting the game you will be given Character Convenience Function Package 1 Day Ticket x3, Soul Linker Convenience Function Package 1 Day Ticket x3 and Beginning Souleater Weapon Chest. Finally, a Thank You package will be available to purchase on in the A3: Still Alive in-game shop.

If you're unfamiliar with A3: Still Alive, it's a cross-genre mobile game that looks to blend the type of world you'd find in an Open-World RPG with a Battle Royale. There are a host of PvE and PvP game modes to participate in as well, as you'd expect from an MMO.

A3: Still Alive is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.