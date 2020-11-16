Back in December last year, Pokemon Masters EX introduced two limited-time festive Sync Pairs, Siebold & Octillery and Rosa & Delibird to celebrate Christmas. Today the pair of them have become available once again with a special Seasonal Scout that will run from today until November 30th.

This scout will give players a second shot at trying to grab both of these Sync Pairs. Alongside the chance of getting them, players can also receive up to 15 Custom Power-Ups for both pairs. This will aid in helping them reach 6-Star EX which is now available to coincide the arrival of this Seasonal Scout. Likewise, their Sync Grids have also been expanded.

Rosa & Delibird have proven to be a popular Sync Pair among the fan base, who affectionately refer to them as Rosanta. They are a 5-Star Support duo with Aerial Ace and Drill peck as offensive moves. Beyond that, Delibird has X Attack All for raising ally Attack stats.

The fourth ability is called All the Presents! which accelerates how quickly the move gauge increases alongside raising the Speed of all allied sync pairs. It can also randomly sharply raise the Attack, Defense, Special Atk or Special Def of allies too.

Siebold & Octillery meanwhile, are a 5-Star Tech Sync Pair. They have Octazooka – which can lower the opponent's accuracy – and Scald as offensive abilities. Elsewhere, Octillery has X Sp. Def for increasing the special defense of the Jet Pokemon. It's fourth and final move is Only the Best! which sharply raises Octillery's Defense and Special Attack.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.