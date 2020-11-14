Ninja Chowdown was first brought to our attention back in August when Abylight Studios first announced they'd be releasing the game for iOS. It's set to arrive on December 3rd and today we've got an exclusive look at some extended gameplay.

The gameplay, which can be seen in the embedded video below, sees our chubby ninja hero, Donatsu, running and jumping his way through the streets, throwing shuriken stars as he goes. Along the way, he'll be gobbling up donuts with pink icing that will fill a metre on the screen.

Once this has filled up he'll grow quite considerably in size and start using his mass to body slam anyone that dares stand in his way as he rolls and bounces his way through the stage. Both here and in his normal state, players will look to use a series of taps and swipes to dodge enemies and throw projectiles themselves.

In the trailer, we also get a glimpse of a boss-style level against Sushi Sam, who Donatsu is pursuing because he took the Know-nut, the Doughnut of Ultimate Knowledge. This looks to give your dodging and shuriken-flinging skills the toughest test as you'll need to do both in quick succession to bring him down.

There will be 35 levels to play through when the game launches early next month with each stage lasting around 30 seconds to 3 minutes, which makes it ideal for playing in short bursts. Throughout the story, you can expect to enjoy a never-ending stream of food puns that'll likely leave you craving a donut.

Ninja Chowdown is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its expected release on December 3rd. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.