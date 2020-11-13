Pascal's Wager, the mobile Dark Souls-like action game, is fast becoming a mainstay of our LaunchPad events. Last time we shared details of an upcoming piece of DLC and this time around we're announcing an all-new piece of content that will be heading to the game very soon.

It will be a Boss Challenge Mode and it's set to arrive in the game for free as part of its Winter 2020 update. It will allow players to face off once again with any boss they've already met during their previous adventures in the base version of Pascal's Wager.

They'll be able to get a little competitive with it too. It won't simply be an opportunity to defeat these tough opponents once more, there will also be a leaderboard for players to climb. The faster you manage to emerge victorious the higher you'll place.

Elsewhere in the world of Pascal's Wager, a bunch of new outfits will also be arriving in the game soon. Some new threads will likely be more than welcome for the multiple protagonists found in Pascal's Wage, they're frequently stabbing horrible monsters, so a change of clothes is probably required at this stage.

If you're unfamiliar with Pascal's Wager it's a dark fantasy action-RPG that's very reminiscent of games like Dark Souls. However, unlike those games, it has multiple protagonists you can play as. Each of them has their own skill trees and combat modes to learn that makes each feel distinctive from the last.

Pascal's Wager is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $6.99 with various in-app purchases available for the different pieces of DLC.