It was first revealed that BloodStained: Ritual of the Night would be heading for iOS and Android a few weeks ago, with a release date of 4th December revealed shortly after. Today, NetEase has exclusively given us an extended gameplay video for you all to enjoy.

The video, which can be seen below, shows plenty of action from BloodStained: Ritual of the Night including a face-off with a magnificent looking dragon. You'll also be able to check out the layout of the on-screen controls which follows the usual set up of popping movement buttons on the left and the various action buttons on the right.

NetEase and ArtPlay say the game doesn't comprise on visual quality compared to the console and PC versions of the game and they've also taken the opportunity to add new features and improvements to the port. This includes fully redesigning the UI and the 108 different shard icons. Meanwhile, weapons and combos have also been adjusted to allow players to customise their playstyle.

Throughout the game, players will have to battle their way through over 120 minions and bosses in order to extra their abilities. There are a plethora of customisation choices on offer with over 107 weapons, 23 skills and various combos.

The game is set to launch in North America, South America, Europe alongside most countries in Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea and Oceania. If you're an iOS user you'll want to be running iOS 11.0 and above or 7 and beyond if you'll be playing the game on Android. BloodStained: Ritual of the Night will take up around 3gb of space.

BloodStained: Ritual of the Night is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its launch on December 4th. It will be a premium title that costs $9.99.