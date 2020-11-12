NEOWIZ has provided details on the upcoming update for its hit strategy RPG Brave Nine, which includes new legendary Dominus Octo Companions and exciting additions to the Jump-Start Quest, as well as an epic conclusion to Part II of the game’s campaign.

The first of these new legendary Dominus Octo characters is Asmode's companion, Fortisia. She is the very first of the succubi and the previous queen of Riasir, whose charm makes it so that a single glimpse and one breath could make people give up their souls. However, Asmode is the only one unable to be affected by her charm.

The second is Levidel, Mamonir's companion. She’s the daughter of Kraken, the lord of the Dead Sea and asked for Mamonir’s help when the Dead Sea was at risk. When Mamonir died due to her sickness, Levidel tried to resurrect her and they ended up sharing each other’s souls.

The third companion is Valzé's companion Hergeia, who is Valzé's younger sister and head maiden, and assists her on various tasks. Her ultimate goal is to make Valzé the greatest ruler of the Night World.

Finally, the fourth legendary Dominus Octo companion is Velfern's companion Elmahav, who took care of his mentor and educated him, eventually turning Velfern into a vampire. He stole the key that opens the door to the abyss and gets locked up while in the process of making Velfern part of his bloodline. These new companions come as part of an update for Part II of the campaign, which sees the epic conclusion to this sage as the final battle against the Dominus Octo goes ahead.

In addition to this, Brave Nine is also hosting some special events over the month. The Legend Skill Book Piece Mission Event allows players to grab a Legend Skill Book from collecting its pieces from completing missions each day. There’s also a new Genderbent Baine costume added to the in-game shop and a Legend Recruit 10+1 event to help players spend their leftover Diamonds, so there’ll be plenty to work towards with this new update.There will also be five free legend skill transfers with five more coming in December.

You can download Brave Nine from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.