Shadow Fight Arena is one of the newest editions added to the popular Shadow Fight series. Shadow Fight is essentially like the mobile blend of Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat (minus the Fatalities). You choose a fighter and take on several opponents in one-on-one battles.

With SFA, it's a PvP experience where you battle it out with other players in real-time. You'll have three fighters on your team and the goal is to eliminate the other team. Although it's three fighters on each team, you choose one to battle against one from the other team.

Whichever team runs out of fighters first loses. It's definitely a fun concept that makes each series a nail-biter since it's not just one fight and done. We'll give you a few tips to help you a bit when starting out. If you've played one of the other Shadow Fight games then you're ahead of the game, but if not, maybe these basic tips can help.