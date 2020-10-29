It's time for another Elite Pass or EP as it's more commonly known for the popular battle royale title Garena Free Fire. The latest is called Ultrasonic Rave, meaning players can expect a music-themed Elite Pass this time around.

As always, Garena Free Fire's season pass-style content always brings some additional lore alongside it. In this case, it focuses on a supercity that uses music as a way to bring its populace together. However, other countries are constantly trying to steal this technology from them and it's up to Ultrasonic Guards Cooper and Candy to stop this from happening.

What this essentially translates to is players will be able to grab themselves some new skins with the addition of Stage Master Cooper or Stage Starlet Candy. In addition to that, they will be able to earn themselves the Victory Tune backpack skin, the Tomb of Boom loot box skin, the Ultrasonic Rave surfboard and Mic Drop grenade skin.

As the name of the Elite Pass suggests, the Ultrasonic Rave EP will sport a retro-inspired hip-hop aesthetic. Both of the new characters wear oversized golden jewellery, baggy pants and puffy jacket alongside a matching arcade game special effect.

It's not the only event happening in Garena Free Fire at the moment either, with the game also currently holding its Halloween celebration, Halloweek. This will see players being able to grab themselves a plethora of Halloween items such as boards, parachutes and character skins.

Garena Free Fire is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.