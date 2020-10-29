Zynga has introduced the Halloween Extravaganza, which features new eerie events across several of its most popular games.

Among the lineup for the Halloween Extravaganza’s offerings, Zynga is presenting lots of new characters, activities and sweet treats awaiting players to help them get into the Halloween spirit.

Merge Dragons is holding a celebration event where players collect Halloween candy, find spooky pumpkins and see the Skeleton Dragon to scare them silly. To reassure you, Zynga has said the dragons are friendly as always and won’t play tricks on you, not even during the spooky times. Download Merge Dragons from the App Store or Google Play.

Next up, Empires & Puzzles gets spooky with an updated Halloween quest, Return to Morlovia. This quest features themed enemies, spooky jack o’ lanterns and special rewards for completion, including a brand new avatar. Furthermore, players have a chance to meet four new heroes that grant exclusive powers, with the possibility of earning a variety of treasures each day you log in, including gems and items. Download Empires & Puzzles from the App Store or Google Play.

Finally, both FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape and FarmVille 2: Country Escape are bringing new Halloween treats for fans to get. Tropic Escape players can meet Mortimer, better known as Mortie, the son of the Grim Reaper who needs help with his homework. Players who help him will be rewarded with a talking black cat, ghoulish decorations and an upgrade to the “premium ride package”. Download FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape from the App Store or Google Play.

Meanwhile, Country Escape plays host to a devilish carnival that is holding a legendary scary scavenger hunt on the farm. Clowns have placed mysterious treasures around the place for players to find, and while it won’t be easy, there are lots of rewards to be won for those who can find them. Download FarmVille 2: Country Escape from the App Store or Google Play.