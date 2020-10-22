Everyone is entitled to a good scare on Halloween, but it’s also the perfect time for fun and games. Luckily, the app stores have both bases covered, since they’re packed with chilling horror titles as well as casual Halloween-themed games for those who prefer to keep things light-hearted.

Many of the biggest studios have released great horror games onto Google Play and the App Store. Telltale Games’ Walking Dead series is a hair-raising classic while Konami’s Castlevania: Symphony of the Night brings back fond memories of whip-cracking Halloweens gone by. But it isn’t just the mainstream publishers who have released quality mobile fight-fests; the indie crowd is it, too.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best mobile indie games to play during the Season of the Witch, from casual ghostbusting to spine-chilling adventure games that aren’t for the faint hearted.