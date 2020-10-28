A few weeks after the announcement that Green Boy Games’ Where is my Body? was coming out for the Nintendo Game Boy, another game for the platform has been announced. This one’s called Dragonborne, developed by Spacebot Interactive, and releasing on cartridge in January.

Set in the fantasy region of Argon, Dragonborne is an 8-bit RPG featuring turn based battles and numerous quests and puzzles that you must complete to progress through the game. You play as Kris, a boy in search of his missing father, the greatest dragon slayer Argon has ever known.

Containing more than 6 hours of gameplay, there are many features many things you’d expect from a retro RPG: dozens of enemies, weapon and armour upgrades, ranking systems, collectibles, detailed battle scene graphics, and even multiple endings.

When we reported on the upcoming release of Where is my Body? a couple of weeks ago, there was no expectation that there would actually be having a sort-of soft revival for the Nintendo Game Boy. With that and now Dragonborne, it’s possible the platform may very well be kept alive by the few creators dedicated to still making games for the 30-year old handheld.

Spacebot Interactive is a European developer and publisher that develops new games for retro consoles, as well as retro style games for modern platforms, with a keen focus on physical releases and genuine nostalgia.

Dragonborne pre-orders are now up on Spacebot Interactive’s website, costing you $54.73 / £42 / €46.46. Orders include a physical game cartridge that can be used on the original hardware, as well as a manual and original box for your shelf.

The game ships in January 2021 and pre-orders close on 30th November. They won’t be available to buy directly from the publisher again so be sure to get in there while you can.