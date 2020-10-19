Warner Brothers' Mortal Kombat Mobile had added a new Diamond character to its ever-growing roster with the arrival of fan-favourite Mortal Kombat character MK11 Noob Saibot. Beyond that, they have also introduced a host of new features.

MK11 Noob Saibot will be available for players as an exclusive Faction War Season Reward. Once obtained players will be able to make use of his Special Attacks that will apply Death Mark to his opponent. This not only disables any kind of resurrection but it also increases future damage he dishes out, particularly when his Shadow is summoned to fight alongside him.

Speaking of Faction Wars, a new survivor mode has also been added with the latest update. In this game variant, players will carry over their remaining health through a series of multiplayer battles. Naturally, this will make the next fight more tricky but continuing to succeed will net players Battle Points and a higher position on the leaderboard.

Elsewhere in the world of Faction Wars, there are now new rewards on offer. Players will be able to earn up to 5X the amount of Battle Rating Points if they choose to use a featured Faction Wars combatant. The Faction Wars Seasons will give players a chance to earn themselves MK11 Noob Saibot, Klassic Smoke and other Diamond teams.

Meanwhile, The Tower of Horror has returned, offering players a series of challenging battles that once overcome will net them a random Diamond Circle of Shadow character card. Later in the year, a new Nightmare Tower will be added to the game. If players beat this challenge they will earn a random Diamond Nightmare character and Epic Nightmare Tower Equipment.

Mortal Kombat Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.