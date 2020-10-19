Play Games
Ah, yes, playing games within a game is always interesting. Well, in the Club in Call of Duty Mobile, you can try your hand at some arcade games that are placed around the lounge. You can walk up and play these games at any time.
Among the games included is one where you need to catch all of the bombs that are being dropped Using baskets, the more you catch, the higher you score. You have three baskets overall. You lose one each time a bomb falls and hits the ground.
So that's just one example of a game, and you do get rewarded for playing. There are some coins that you can earn and use on a machine that will spit out a prize for you. The other games you can play include darts and the knife game which you will find near the bar area of the Club.
Set Up Matches
The Club is a great way to meet up with friends and squadmates in Call of Duty Mobile. You can get straight into a game from this point if you wish, and that comes in handy. So maybe you're trying to hunt down some rewards by playing some games in the lounge.
After doing so, you may be like "you know what? It's match time!" (cheesy, I know) and then you're right back into the classic COD action you know and love. And it's nice because you don't need to quit the Club and back out all the way to the main menu.
So you can really enjoy a bit of a yo-yo affair, going back and forth between scoring rewards in the Club and on the battlefield on the new, shiny map and game mode.
Chill Out
Call of Duty Mobile and most other COD games are a blast to play but they can also be a bit stressful at times, especially if you're struggling. Feel free to take a breather and relax in the Club. Yes, I know, you may find yourself getting bored after a while, but use it as a place to just chill out.
If you have some friends online, go hang out with them. Of course, you can play some of the mini-games that are on offer as you take in the repetitive DJ music. Oh and there's a football (soccer ball) lying around too that you can kick about.
So if you do have some friends online (or if you made some new ones), why not have a short little soccer match in the building? The Club may not be a place you want to hang out for too long because of the competitive spirit that drives you to play matches, but if you're looking for a short repose, this is the time to do it, especially since it's limited time.
Comments