Bomb Chicken is a fun platformer that initially released on Nintendo Switch in 2018 before exploding onto iOS and Android in April this year. Recently the game has become available in mainland China for Android through publisher APPTUTTI.

Unlike the release of the game everywhere else, this is a free-to-play version of Nitrome's fowl-centric platformer. APPTUTTI is a publisher that aims to help developers release their games in China, which is a trickier task than most places in the world since they don't have Google Play, which is most commonly used for Android releases.

One more amazing #game Bomb Chicken from @Nitrome was published in China???? Your game can also be published within 10 days!

Simply register and submit your game on our partner site????????https://t.co/WQenjAhEhJ#gamedev #indiedev #gaming #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/CdhGdmgDdn — APPTUTTi (@APPTUTTi) September 30, 2020

If you're unfamiliar with Bomb Chicken, it's a retro-inspired platformer where players control a hen that's capable of laying eggs instead of bombs. These can naturally be used to blow up your enemies but these explosives also have a surprising number of other uses as well.

If there's a switch that needs to be activated in a place your chicken hero is too rotund to slip through, you can just throw an explosive in there to activate it instead. Moreover, if there's a platform that's just out of your reach you can create a stack of bombs to help our avian hero get up there, just be sure to hop off before they explode.

Bomb Chicken is available now over on the App Store and Google Play for everyone else. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 on mobile or of $14.99 on Nintendo Switch.