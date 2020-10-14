Back in September, we shared the news that Project CARS GO was still in development and would be heading into a closed beta. This gets underway today and will run until October 27th on both iOS and Android.

More specifically, it will start today at 8 am PT and conclude at 11:59 pm PT on October 27th, that means it'll get started at 4 pm here in the UK. Those who have been selected to take part in the Closed Beta Test should have received an email by this stage.

When the game eventually launches there will be 50 licensed cars to drive with six drag tracks and six circuit tracks - three of which will be based on real-world races - to drive them on. Project CARS GO promises to deliver a simple yet enthralling racing experience through its 'One Touch' control scheme.

Discussing Project CARS GO, Ian Bell, CEO at developers Slightly Mad Studios said: “Condensing the key moments of what a driver does out on the track—brakes, entry-points, exit points—into a ‘One Touch’ mechanic was an interesting project for us at the studio, as we wanted to retain the authenticity of the Project CARS franchise but cater for what our fans want on a racer they can play on the go.”

They added: “I’m excited with what our dev’ team has achieved with Project CARS GO. With the authentic cars and real-world tracks from the franchise along with gameplay that is both simple to learn and yet genuinely challenging, Project CARS GO hits all the right apexes for a mobile racer.

Project CARS GO will eventually be available on both the App Store and Google Play. There's currently no word on pricing or release date but we'll be sure to keep you updated when we learn more, though given it's Gamevil it seems likely it will be a free-to-play title.