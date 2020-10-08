League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently holding a closed beta in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand on Android devices. Today, players from South Korea and Japan will also be able to join the party.

Alongside these new territories, the game will also be rolled out to more players in the countries that are already part of the beta. To get involved, you simply have to pre-register for League of Legends: Wild Rift over on Google Play and hope you're one of the randomly selected players.

Put your game faces back on because Closed Beta starts up again tomorrow, now with South Korea and Japan in the mix! Read more: https://t.co/4lIhVR8UY2 pic.twitter.com/fkBBt7eAQe — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 7, 2020

This closed beta is set to run for the next couple of weeks with no specific end date announced just yet. Riot has also said they will be announcing more details soon about other regions that will be able to participate in a closed beta.

If you're interested in learning the state of the game to date, then I'd advise you check out the embedded video below. This is a developer diary that was released last month and includes a host of details about skins, champions, gameplay and the beta itself.

Speaking of skins, several new ones have been made available with the latest phase of the closed beta and include the following:

Cosmic Jhin

River Spirit Nami

Tango Twisted Fate

Arcade Ahri

Zombie Slayer Jinx

Eternal Sword Yi

Demonblade Tryndamere

Battle Boss Yasuo

Surfer Singed

Pentakill Sona

Mad Scientist Ziggs

Rageborn Mundo

Frosted Ezreal

Coven Camille

Captain Fortune

Ironside Malphite

Program Soraka

Praetorian Graves

Gothic Orianna

Pentakill Olaf

Darkflame Shyvana

Gragas Caskbreaker

Debonair Vi

Archduke Nasus

Infernal Amumu

Ashen Lord Aurelion Sol

League of Legends: Wild Rift is set to launch on the App Store and Google Play globally at some stage, with pre-registration on the latter open now. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases