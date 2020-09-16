Over the course the next week, League of Legends: Wild Rift will be entering a closed beta test in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore before coming to other regions at a later date. This will be for Android devices whilst iOS users can currently register their interest to take part in future tests.

Alongside the beta, six new champions have been added to the game. This includes Amumu, Dr. Mundo, Jarvan IV, Sona, Singed, and Varus. As someone who used to play Sona a lot – because she's very simple to use and I'm bad – it's great to hear the Maven of the Strings will be in Wild Rift sooner rather than later.

Additionally, cosmetic items will also be arriving in the game too. These will purchasable through Wild Rift's in-game currency, Wild Cores. There are over 300 items being added including skins, emotes and recalls. Furthermore, there are also champion poses, in-game emblems and baubles available too.

Elsewhere, ranked mode will also make its debut in the Wild Rift. It will include a new tier called Emerald and in the higher ranks, the Victory Points system found in the PC version of League of Legends will also be present so players can battle it out for the top spot.

The camera controls have also apparently been improved with various options available for players to choose what works best for them. This will include a semi-locked camera, picture-in-picture, minimap movement, and custom button layouts.

To get involved in the beta if you live in those regions you pretty much have to wait and hope you're randomly selected after pre-registering for the game. If you're an iOS user you can currently only register your interest to take part in future tests.

League of Legends: Wild Rift will be heading to the App Store and Google Play for the rest of the world at some stage. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.