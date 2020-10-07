Punch the Moon has unveiled Rog & Roll, a new retro platformer coming to iOS and Android in early 2021.

Rog & Roll is a fast 2.5D platformer inspired by retro classics like Mega Man and Kirby. In a world of reformed, peaceful monsters, a disgruntled boss returns, using its mysterious machines to enslave them and rebuild his army of minions. It’s up to you, playing as a courageous low-ranking monster named Rog, to save the day.

On the surface, Rog & Roll is a classic platformer with an emphasis on fun and retro-inspired graphics but, going deeper, its gameplay is expansive with fluid movement and a variety of different levels to tackle. The stages are vibrant and rich, taking you from futuristic cities to haunted ruins. Each area comes with its own aesthetic, music, and gimmicks, so the amount of variety will keep you engaged throughout the entire playthrough.

In true platformer fashion, there are also many secrets to find. While you can just roll your way to the finish, Rog & Roll also features secret areas that will yield hidden rewards and additional challenges to lengthen your time spent with the game.

Pittsburgh-based artist and game developer Clayton Chowaniec founded Punch the Moon in 2012 and has been producing quirky and innovative games ever since. Its previous projects include the PC indie games Pachinko Man and Kurm Frog Teach ABC. Rog & Roll is set to be the studio’s first commercial release.

A release date for the game is still unknown, although we know that it is expected in the first half of 2021. A Steam page is up for Rog & Roll, however app store pages are currently unavailable on both the iOS App Store and Google Play. If you're interested then you can keep up to date with development of the game on Punch the Moon’s website.