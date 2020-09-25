Netmarble has announced that they will be bringing popular open-world RPG, A3: Still Alive over to iOS and Android for the rest of the world. It's available to pre-register now on both platforms and the App Store listing suggests a release date of November 30th, though this could change.

The game itself is based on A3, a South Korean PC game, and looks to blend the large and living open-worlds often found in RPGs with the tension and combat of a battle royale. This means players will have to be alert at all times as PvP is always open.

The game's setting is very much inspired by dark fantasy and thus features a post-apocalyptic world with swords and sorcery. Aside from battling against other people, players will also engage in hack & slash combat with enemies in a continuous search find better gear.

There will be several game modes on offer for players to test their skills once the game drops that include a mixture of PvP and PvE. They include the likes of Castle Siege, Dark Presence and World Boss Content. You can check out some of the impressive looking gameplay in the embedded trailer above.

As is often the case, there will be a pre-registration campaign that will reward players with a variety of items depending on which milestones are hit. This will include the following:

Over 200,000 registrations: 200,000 Gold

Over 400,000 registrations: 100,000 Mana Stones

Over 600,000: 60 Topazes

Over 800,000: 3-star Hannemorin Soulstar x1 (*Soulstar' is an in-game item that summons Soul Linker, an AI partner mercenary fighting with players)

Over 1,000,000: Level 60 Hero Armor x1

100,000 Gold and 50 Blue Diamonds, along with one Silvadu’s Ring for Apple users or one Errel’s Ring for Android users

A3: Still Alive is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its potential release on November 30th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.