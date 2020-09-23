Today marks the arrival of Garena Free Fire's BOOYAH Day update. But that's not all the news for the popular battle royale as they've also announced they'll partnering with world-renowned DJ, KSHMR.

This makes DJ Niles Hollowell-Dhar the latest ambassador for Garena Free Fire and he'll also become a playable character in the game itself called K – with the nickname of Captain Booyah. In addition to appearing in the game itself, KSHMR will also soon be releasing a specially produced song and video.

Discussing the collaboration with Garena, KSHMR said: “The song I wrote for this collaboration is meant to inspire people all over the world; to keep fighting regardless of the challenges they’re facing”

He added: “Free Fire delivers this same energy and inspiration, and I’m excited to be working on this with them.”

More details about the song and Captain Booyah are set to be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the BOOYAH Day update has arrived in the game today, which ushers in the start of Clash Squad Ranked Season 3 alongside the addition of a new weapon and other gameplay changes.

Earlier today, it was also revealed that Garena Free Fire Max is now in open beta for iOS and Android in set regions around the world. Those in Bolivia, Malaysia, and Vietnam can now download this graphically enhanced version of the battle royale now over on the App Store and Google Play.

The regular version of Garena Free Fire is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.